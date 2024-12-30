BJP's Major Disciplinary Action in Akola: 11 Functionaries Suspended

The BJP has taken a stern action in Maharashtra’s Akola district by suspending 11 party functionaries, including a Zilla Parishad member, for a period of six years due to anti-party activities. This move is a significant step by the party to ensure discipline ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

The rebellion was observed within the district as the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, faced challenges leading up to the November assembly polls. This prompted the party to act decisively, a local leader disclosed.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state unit chief, has been apprised of the situation, according to Kishor Mangte Patil, BJP district president. In the elections held on November 20, the BJP succeeded in Akola East but ceded defeat to the Congress in the Akola West constituency.

