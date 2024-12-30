Left Menu

BJP's Major Disciplinary Action in Akola: 11 Functionaries Suspended

The BJP suspended 11 members, including a Zilla Parishad member, in Maharashtra's Akola for anti-party activities amid pre-election rebellion. This decision comes as part of the party's efforts to maintain discipline and unity prior to the November assembly elections. BJP won Akola East but lost Akola West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 15:59 IST
BJP's Major Disciplinary Action in Akola: 11 Functionaries Suspended
  India

The BJP has taken a stern action in Maharashtra’s Akola district by suspending 11 party functionaries, including a Zilla Parishad member, for a period of six years due to anti-party activities. This move is a significant step by the party to ensure discipline ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

The rebellion was observed within the district as the Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, faced challenges leading up to the November assembly polls. This prompted the party to act decisively, a local leader disclosed.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the state unit chief, has been apprised of the situation, according to Kishor Mangte Patil, BJP district president. In the elections held on November 20, the BJP succeeded in Akola East but ceded defeat to the Congress in the Akola West constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

