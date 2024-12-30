Ukraine Boosts Aid and Strategic Ties with New Syrian Rulers

Ukraine aims to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Syria, offering increased food aid as influence from Russia wanes. Syria's newly appointed foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, emphasizes the shared political and social challenges faced by both countries in recent years.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha announced plans for further aid, extending President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative. This humanitarian effort, in partnership with the UN World Food Programme, promises substantial wheat flour deliveries to assist Syrian communities.

Meanwhile, the recalibration of Syrian-Russian relations is uncertain following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Discussions are ongoing regarding the future of Russia's military presence in Syria, with both countries expressing a desire to uphold mutually beneficial interests despite changing leadership.

