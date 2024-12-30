Left Menu

Ukraine Boosts Aid and Strategic Ties with New Syrian Rulers

Ukraine is enhancing food aid shipments to Syria and seeking strategic partnerships amid decreasing Russian influence. Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, underlined the mutual experiences of both nations while Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed additional aid deliveries. Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over Russia's military presence in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters

Ukraine aims to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties with Syria, offering increased food aid as influence from Russia wanes. Syria's newly appointed foreign minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, emphasizes the shared political and social challenges faced by both countries in recent years.

Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha announced plans for further aid, extending President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's 'Grain from Ukraine' initiative. This humanitarian effort, in partnership with the UN World Food Programme, promises substantial wheat flour deliveries to assist Syrian communities.

Meanwhile, the recalibration of Syrian-Russian relations is uncertain following President Bashar al-Assad's ousting. Discussions are ongoing regarding the future of Russia's military presence in Syria, with both countries expressing a desire to uphold mutually beneficial interests despite changing leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

