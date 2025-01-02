Left Menu

Kerala CM Denies BJP Claims on Sree Narayana Guru's Support for Sanatana Dharma

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rebuffed BJP allegations that Sree Narayana Guru supported Sanatana Dharma. He emphasized Guru's defiance of caste systems and called Swami Satchidananda's temple attire reform progressive. BJP leader V Muraleedharan criticized Vijayan, accusing him of disrespecting Hindu beliefs and questioned his consistency across other religions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 08:58 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has refuted the BJP's assertions that Sree Narayana Guru backed 'Sanatana Dharma,' labeling the claims as incorrect. He hailed Swami Satchidananda's move to allow men to keep their upper garments on when entering Guru's temples as a progressive step, emphasizing that Guru should not be associated with 'Sanatana Dharma.'

Speaking at the Sivagiri Pilgrimage, Vijayan argued that depicting Sree Narayana Guru, a revered social reformer, as a proponent of Sanatana Dharma equates to endorsing caste-based Varnashrama Dharma, which glorifies hereditary professions. He asserted that Guru's teachings were against such professions and opposed caste-based constraints.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan, however, condemned Vijayan's remarks as demeaning to both the faith and the Sivagiri Mutt. Muraleedharan challenged Vijayan on whether he would make comparable statements about other religious texts, and criticized the CM's past challenges to faith traditions in Kerala, including issues related to Sabarimala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

