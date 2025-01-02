Wealth Disparity Among India's Chief Ministers Sparks Political Debate
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for being ranked among the wealthiest chief ministers in a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Gogoi highlighted the contrast between personal wealth and state development, questioning the BJP's commitment to progress in states like Assam.
In a sharp critique, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi took aim at Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, for distinguishing himself as one of the wealthiest chief ministers in the nation, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Despite Sarma's pledge of propelling Assam into India's top five states by development, Gogoi noted a dissonance with Sarma inching towards becoming one of the top five richest chief ministers. This revelation adds fuel to the ongoing discourse about wealth disparity and development priorities.
Gogoi further pointed out that while four NDA chief ministers from northeastern India are among the top 10 wealthiest, their regions lag in Human Development Index rankings. This disparity, Gogoi argued, highlights a misalignment between personal wealth growth and regional progress under the BJP leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
