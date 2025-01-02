Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Call for Tradition Amid Political Pressures

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expresses hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue sending a 'chadar' to Ajmer dargah despite political pressures. He highlights the intertwined nature of religion and politics, the sentiments of communities visiting the shrine, and Kashmir's own secular image.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:18 IST
In a statement on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would resist political pressures and uphold the tradition of sending a 'chadar' to the Ajmer dargah annually.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah shed light on the inseparable link between religion and politics in India, remarking that political campaigns often leverage religious sentiments. He underscored the importance of continuing the tradition, citing the diverse emotional investments various communities hold in the Ajmer dargah.

Amid questions about his sartorial choices, Abdullah clarified that his wardrobe did not intend to convey political messages, emphasizing that Kashmir's secular identity is highlighted by its people's actions, particularly during challenging times like recent snowfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

