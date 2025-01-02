Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BSF Over Infiltration

BJP leader Anirban Ganguly criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her allegations against the BSF, claiming their involvement in illegal activities. Banerjee accused the BSF of facilitating infiltrators and blamed the central government for the situation. The CM vowed that TMC would protest against any disruptions caused by militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:01 IST
Tensions Flare as Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BSF Over Infiltration
BJP leader Anirban Ganguly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party's Anirban Ganguly has sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent comments on the Border Security Force (BSF). Ganguly accused Banerjee of being the only leader to criticize the BSF, urging her to cooperate with the agency amid regional tensions.

Mamata Banerjee alleged the BSF played a role in allowing militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh into West Bengal, citing possible disruptions in the area. Banerjee's remarks emphasize suspicions of a plan involving the central government, though she denies any Trinamool Congress involvement in the infiltration issues.

Banerjee noted ongoing communications with the central government, stressing TMC's stance to protest against any facilitation of disruptors. She has called for accountability from the BSF, accusing them of atrocities against women and denying TMC's responsibility for border security failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025