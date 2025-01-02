Tensions Flare as Mamata Banerjee Criticizes BSF Over Infiltration
BJP leader Anirban Ganguly criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for her allegations against the BSF, claiming their involvement in illegal activities. Banerjee accused the BSF of facilitating infiltrators and blamed the central government for the situation. The CM vowed that TMC would protest against any disruptions caused by militants.
In a heated exchange, Bharatiya Janata Party's Anirban Ganguly has sharply criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent comments on the Border Security Force (BSF). Ganguly accused Banerjee of being the only leader to criticize the BSF, urging her to cooperate with the agency amid regional tensions.
Mamata Banerjee alleged the BSF played a role in allowing militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh into West Bengal, citing possible disruptions in the area. Banerjee's remarks emphasize suspicions of a plan involving the central government, though she denies any Trinamool Congress involvement in the infiltration issues.
Banerjee noted ongoing communications with the central government, stressing TMC's stance to protest against any facilitation of disruptors. She has called for accountability from the BSF, accusing them of atrocities against women and denying TMC's responsibility for border security failures.
