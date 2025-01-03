Political Turmoil: South Korea's Presidential Crisis Deepens

In South Korea, tensions escalated as investigators with a warrant arrived at the presidential residence to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon, who imposed martial law, faced immediate resistance from security forces and supporters alike, underlining a deepening political crisis.

This confrontation follows Yoon's controversial decision on December 3 to declare martial law, inciting severe backlash from an opposition-led parliament. The National Assembly swiftly overturned the decision, impeaching Yoon and launching a criminal investigation into his actions.

While thousands gathered in support, the standoff at Yoon's residence looms over ongoing Constitutional Court deliberations, which will determine the final outcome of his impeachment. Yoon remains defiant, with his defense team challenging the legal basis of the detention warrants.

