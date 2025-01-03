Ghana's Parliament Averts Shutdown with Provisional Budget Passage
Ghana's parliament has approved a provisional budget worth 68.1 billion Ghanaian cedis, preventing a government shutdown. This decision comes as John Dramani Mahama is set to assume the presidency. The budget passage coincides with critical issues including an energy sector crisis and ongoing debt challenges.
In a pivotal session that stretched into late Thursday, Ghana's parliament passed a provisional budget, thereby allowing the government to function without disruption. The approved budget, amounting to 68.1 billion Ghanaian cedis, averts an unprecedented shutdown, the speaker of the chamber announced.
With the electoral victory of John Dramani Mahama, a former president, set to take office imminently, the provisional budget seeks to bridge the financial gap until the new administration is inaugurated. Mahama’s return to power is marked by significant challenges such as a critical energy sector situation.
Despite delays caused by political divides over party majority status in the house, Finance Minister Mohammed Amin Adam assured that government operations would proceed unaffected. Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper highlighted the importance of the budget in avoiding a worsening debt issue, as a significant portion is allocated for energy-sector service payment.
