Honoring a Legacy: Tributes to Manmohan Singh

In a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a prayer meeting was held at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, attended by many distinguished figures. The event, a solemn remembrance, underscores Singh's impact on India's political and economic landscape.

Notable attendees included Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Other influential personalities such as Bibi Jagir Kaur and Montek Singh Ahluwalia also joined to pay their respects, highlighting the widespread admiration for Singh.

Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic liberalization, served the nation from 2004 to 2014. At the ceremony, Gursharan Kaur, his wife, sang a verse from Sikh scriptures, symbolizing a poignant farewell to an era of transformative leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)