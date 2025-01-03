Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Tributes to Manmohan Singh

A prayer meet at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj was held in memory of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, attended by several dignitaries, including Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. Singh, known for his role in India's economic reforms, served as prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 17:01 IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a prayer meeting was held at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj, attended by many distinguished figures. The event, a solemn remembrance, underscores Singh's impact on India's political and economic landscape.

Notable attendees included Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Other influential personalities such as Bibi Jagir Kaur and Montek Singh Ahluwalia also joined to pay their respects, highlighting the widespread admiration for Singh.

Manmohan Singh, a pivotal figure in India's economic liberalization, served the nation from 2004 to 2014. At the ceremony, Gursharan Kaur, his wife, sang a verse from Sikh scriptures, symbolizing a poignant farewell to an era of transformative leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

