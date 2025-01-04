Biden's Offshore Drilling Ban to Transform U.S. Coastal Policy
President Joe Biden plans to impose a ban on new offshore oil and gas development across vast U.S. coastal areas, impacting parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This move, leveraging the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, aims to reinforce Biden's climate change legacy.
In a sweeping move that underscores his commitment to environmental protection, President Joe Biden is poised to ban new offshore oil and gas development across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal territory, according to Bloomberg News.
The prohibition, reportedly set to be announced on Monday, will exclude new drilling rights in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
Biden's decision builds on the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, offering no provision for reversal by incoming administrations, thereby solidifying his climate change legacy.
