Left Menu

Biden's Offshore Drilling Ban to Transform U.S. Coastal Policy

President Joe Biden plans to impose a ban on new offshore oil and gas development across vast U.S. coastal areas, impacting parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This move, leveraging the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, aims to reinforce Biden's climate change legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:27 IST
Biden's Offshore Drilling Ban to Transform U.S. Coastal Policy
US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

In a sweeping move that underscores his commitment to environmental protection, President Joe Biden is poised to ban new offshore oil and gas development across 625 million acres of U.S. coastal territory, according to Bloomberg News.

The prohibition, reportedly set to be announced on Monday, will exclude new drilling rights in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, as well as the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Biden's decision builds on the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, offering no provision for reversal by incoming administrations, thereby solidifying his climate change legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025