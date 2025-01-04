BJP Unveils Candidate Lineup for Crucial Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled its inaugural list of 29 candidates for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, aiming to challenge the prevailing hold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the capital's power structures since 2013.

Among the key contenders are former Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma, slated to contest from New Delhi against former chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, and Ramesh Bidhuri, contesting in Kalkaji where AAP's Atishi is a formidable candidate.

The BJP's candidate list features several notable figures who recently transitioned from the Congress and AAP, signaling a strategic move to deploy influential local leaders in their bid to capture ground from AAP in the capital's 70-member assembly elections, scheduled for next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)