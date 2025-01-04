Outrage and Political Tensions Rise Over Alleged Campus Assault

The alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University has prompted strong reactions from political figures, including DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. She condemned the incident, stating that violence against women is never acceptable and society must strive to eliminate it entirely. Kanimozhi emphasized the need for thorough investigation and justice for the victim.

The MP criticized both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition groups for their perceived inaction. She questioned their whereabouts during critical moments, including ongoing issues in Manipur, highlighting a lack of concern for women's safety in those areas. Her comments came as BJP members, led by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai, staged protests against the DMK government over the incident.

The controversy stems from a complaint filed by a second-year Anna University student, who reported being sexually assaulted by an unidentified man on campus. Police responded swiftly, arresting one individual in connection with the case. The incident has been registered at Kotturpuram AWPS and has sparked widespread calls for improved campus security and fair legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)