Owaisi's Accusations: Unmasking the BJP and AAP's Hindutva Links

In a recent statement, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi accused the BJP and AAP of being ideologically aligned, asserting that they both propagate Hindutva under the influence of the RSS.

He criticized the AAP's claims of development, highlighting the poor conditions in Muslim localities, and called out the BJP's contradictions regarding its stance on historical figures involved in Gandhiji's assassination.

Owaisi urged the government to address issues affecting Muslims and questioned India's passive stance towards China's actions, alleging that the government prioritizes economic ties over national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)