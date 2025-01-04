Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP: A New Chapter in Gandhi Nagar

Arvinder Singh Lovely, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has expressed his appreciation to the party's top leadership following the announcement of his candidacy from the Gandhi Nagar Assembly seat. Lovely highlighted his established personal connections with the constituents, stating that "Gandhi Nagar is not new to me. I have family relations with the people of Gandhi Nagar." These sentiments underscore Lovely's strong ties with the local community as he criticized the current state of Delhi's administration, describing it as having 'collapsed' over the past decade. According to Lovely, local issues parallel those of the wider region, and he advocates for change by removing what he deems a corrupt government.

The political shift comes after Lovely joined the BJP last year in May, in the presence of notable figures like Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. His resignation as the Delhi Congress chief in April 2024 was driven by disagreement over the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi, a decision he communicated to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

With anticipation building for the Delhi assembly elections expected in February 2025, the BJP has unveiled its first list of 29 candidates. This lineup includes National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam for Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa for Rajouri Garden, and former Congress member Arvinder Singh Lovely for Gandhi Nagar. Notably, Parvesh Verma will contest from the New Delhi seat against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. In the preceding 2020 elections, AAP dominated by winning 62 of the 70 seats, while BJP managed to secure eight and Congress none.

