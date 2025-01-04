Contractor's Tragic End Sparks Political Firestorm in Karnataka

A political uproar ensued in Karnataka following the suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal, who died by suicide, allegedly due to extortion demands by a close aide of state minister Priyank Kharge. BJP leaders demanded Kharge's resignation, linking the ruling Congress party to widespread corruption.

The BJP claimed that Panchal's death is a consequence of rampant extortion under the Congress regime, citing a suicide note that alleged Kharge's aide, Raju Kapanur, pressured Panchal with death threats to extract Rs 1 crore. Both Kharge and Kapanur deny the allegations.

Kharge refused to step down, asserting neither he nor the state government would yield to pressure tactics, and called for an investigation to uncover the truth. Meanwhile, BJP leaders attempting to march to Kharge's residence were intercepted by police, escalating tensions between the parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)