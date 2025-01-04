Left Menu

UK Royal Family Mourns British Victim of New Orleans Terror Attack

Edward Pettifer, a British national and stepson of Prince William's former nanny, was among 14 people killed in a terrorist attack in New Orleans. The UK royal family has expressed their condolences and shock. The attack, linked to ISIS, was committed by a former US army veteran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British royal family led tributes after learning that Edward Pettifer, a British national and stepson of Prince William's former nanny, was among 14 victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack.

In a release from Kensington Palace, Prince William expressed his condolences, saying his prayers are with the bereaved Pettifer family. King Charles also conveyed his personal condolences.

UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing UK-US unity against terror threats following the horrific incident executed by a former US army veteran with ISIS ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

