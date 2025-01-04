UK Royal Family Mourns British Victim of New Orleans Terror Attack

The British royal family led tributes after learning that Edward Pettifer, a British national and stepson of Prince William's former nanny, was among 14 victims of the New Orleans terrorist attack.

In a release from Kensington Palace, Prince William expressed his condolences, saying his prayers are with the bereaved Pettifer family. King Charles also conveyed his personal condolences.

UK's Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing UK-US unity against terror threats following the horrific incident executed by a former US army veteran with ISIS ties.

