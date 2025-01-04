Left Menu

BJP's Marwah Challenges Sisodia in Jangpura: A Political Showdown

In a heated political contest, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah branded AAP leader Manish Sisodia as an "outsider" in Jangpura, urging him to vacate the seat. Marwah, a former Congress MLA, claims Sisodia will lose his security deposit due to various scams. Delhi polls are set for February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:54 IST
Former MLA and BJP's Jangpura Assembly constituency candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political encounter, Bharatiya Janata Party's Jangpura candidate, Tarvinder Singh Marwah, has labeled AAP's Manish Sisodia as an "outsider," challenging him to relinquish his claim on the seat. Marwah predicts that Sisodia, overshadowed by past controversies, will eventually lose his security deposit in the upcoming assembly elections.

Marwah, who switched allegiance from Congress to BJP in 2022, asserts his deep roots and commitment to the Jangpura constituency. He expressed gratitude towards the party for positioning him against Sisodia, whose abrupt shift to Jangpura has raised eyebrows. "I have dedicatedly contested from this constituency, unlike Sisodia," Marwah stated to ANI.

With the Delhi assembly elections looming in February 2025, BJP has made strategic moves, fielding several prominent figures across the capital's key seats. Meanwhile, AAP's formidable 2020 performance, securing 62 out of 70 seats, sets a challenging stage for both BJP and Congress, as campaigning intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

