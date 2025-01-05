Left Menu

Austrian Coalition Collapse: Chancellor Nehammer Steps Down Amid Rising Far-Right Influence

Talks for a coalition government in Austria between the two main centrist parties failed, leading Conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer to step down. The rise of the far-right FPO complicates stable government formation. A snap election or a possible coalition with the FPO are potential outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 02:41 IST
Austria's coalition talks ended in disarray on Saturday as negotiations to form a government between the main centrist parties collapsed. This development led conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer to announce his upcoming resignation.

Efforts to reach an agreement without the contentious far-right Freedom Party (FPO) fell apart. The liberal Neos party exited talks on Friday, citing a lack of decisive action from other parties. Nehammer followed by announcing his departure on social media after talks with the Social Democrats (SPO) faltered.

The failure of the talks underscores the growing difficulty in establishing stable governments in Europe, amidst the far-right's ascension. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen must now decide between allowing FPO leader Herbert Kickl to try forming a government or calling for a snap election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

