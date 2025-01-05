Austrian Coalition Collapse: Chancellor Nehammer Steps Down Amid Rising Far-Right Influence

Austria's coalition talks ended in disarray on Saturday as negotiations to form a government between the main centrist parties collapsed. This development led conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer to announce his upcoming resignation.

Efforts to reach an agreement without the contentious far-right Freedom Party (FPO) fell apart. The liberal Neos party exited talks on Friday, citing a lack of decisive action from other parties. Nehammer followed by announcing his departure on social media after talks with the Social Democrats (SPO) faltered.

The failure of the talks underscores the growing difficulty in establishing stable governments in Europe, amidst the far-right's ascension. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen must now decide between allowing FPO leader Herbert Kickl to try forming a government or calling for a snap election.

