High-Stakes Political Drama: South Korea's Leader Faces Arrest Saga
South Korean political tensions escalate as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces arrest amid allegations of insurrection. The president's security chief and legal advisors contest the legality of the arrest warrant, citing constitutional issues. Protests surge in Seoul, with public opinion sharply divided over Yoon's actions and fate.
South Korea's political landscape faces turmoil as President Yoon Suk Yeol grapples with an arrest warrant linked to alleged insurrection attempts. The nation's security and legal entities are embroiled in fierce debates over the legitimacy of the arrest, potentially leading to a constitutional showdown.
Security chief Park Chong-jun stands firm, refusing cooperation with the arrest efforts citing unresolved legal debates. He rebuffs claims reducing the presidential security to a private army, emphasizing its 60-year bipartisan service.
Mass protests in Seoul amid heavy snowfall highlight public division. While some demand Yoon's detention, others rally in support, framing his predicament as a constitutional crisis.
