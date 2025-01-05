Subsidised LPG Promise and Financial Recovery Efforts in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Finance Minister, Radhakrishna Kishore, has announced plans under the INDIA bloc to offer subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 450, as opposed to the current Rs 860 price in major cities. This initiative fulfills a campaign promise by the Congress during the state's assembly elections.

Kishore also expressed the state's intent to recover Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the central government. He noted that former chief secretary Sukhdev Singh submitted a report in 2021 regarding the pending dues, and Chief Minister Hemant Soren has written to the Centre without receiving a response.

The finance minister is prioritising fair prices for farmers during paddy procurement and highlighted the 'Abua Portal' app's role in inviting public input for the 2025-26 budget. Furthermore, a two-day workshop will be held from January 16 to shape the upcoming state budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)