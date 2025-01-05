Bidhuri's Remarks Ignite Controversy in Delhi's Political Arena

Ramesh Bidhuri, a BJP candidate from Kalkaji, has drawn widespread criticism for his controversial remarks equating the development of roads in his constituency to the 'cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi'. The comment has sparked accusations of misogyny from both the Congress and AAP, demanding Bidhuri apologize for 'insulting women'.

The controversy intensified as BJP leaders, including Bidhuri himself, sought to deflect accusations of an 'anti-women' mindset. Bidhuri referenced past remarks by RJD leader Lalu Prasad to defend his statement, highlighting perceived hypocrisy. Nevertheless, amidst the uproar, he expressed regret over any offense caused.

With Delhi Assembly elections looming, opposition parties and women's groups have seized the opportunity to criticize both Bidhuri and his party, vowing to hold them accountable at the polls. The incident underscores ongoing tensions and debates over language and respect for women in Indian politics.

