Zelenskiy Counts on U.S. Support for Peace in Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has underlined the crucial role of U.S. involvement in securing peace with Russia, reiterating the hope for effective security guarantees from the incoming U.S administration. Speaking to podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelenskiy praised President-elect Donald Trump's commitment to swiftly ending the war.

The Ukrainian leader highlighted the importance of Kyiv's NATO membership, arguing that a ceasefire without U.S. security guarantees would allow Russia to rearm and prepare for further aggression. This statement comes as Trump prepares to assume office, sparking both hope and concern for Ukraine's future.

Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a collaborative effort with European governments in peace negotiations, asserting that the U.S. administration under Trump would be pivotal in establishing a strong and lasting peace through strength. Direct talks with Russia, he insisted, can only occur after ensuring comprehensive U.S. involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)