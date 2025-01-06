Left Menu

Trudeau to Resign: A Turning Point for Canadian Politics

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly planning to resign as Liberal Party Leader. Although the exact timing of his announcement remains uncertain, sources expect it before a crucial national caucus meeting on Wednesday. Trudeau's leadership began in 2013 when he revived a struggling party.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to resign as the leader of the Liberal Party, according to information obtained by The Globe and Mail. Citing three informed sources, the publication reported that Trudeau's resignation announcement could come as early as Monday.

While specific details about the timing remain under wraps, those familiar with the matter suggest that the announcement will occur before Wednesday's critical national caucus meeting. It is still uncertain if Trudeau will immediately depart or stay on as prime minister until his successor is chosen.

Trudeau has been at the helm of the Liberal Party since 2013, a time when the party was struggling and had fallen to third position in the House of Commons. His leadership marked a significant revival for the party.

