BJP's Agnimitra Paul Slams TMC's Ghosh Over Mamata-Netaji Comparison

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul has sharply criticized Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh following his comparison of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Paul's remarks came in response to Ghosh's contentious parallel between the two leaders.

Paul expressed her astonishment and disapproval at Ghosh's statement, highlighting that a self-proclaimed journalist could make such comparisons. She accused Banerjee of granting not the freedom lauded by Netaji, but rather a 'freedom' to engage in activities like corruption and exploitation of public funds.

Further intensifying her critique, Paul accused TMC leaders and the state police of facilitating infiltration by verifying documents for people entering illegally—a direct critique of the governance under CM Banerjee, who heads the state's Home Ministry. The BJP alleges that, unlike in Assam or Tripura, infiltrators are not detained persistently in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)