Political Turmoil in Kerala: Anvar's Arrest Sparks Controversy

The Congress has criticized the ruling Left government in Kerala over the arrest of independent legislator P V Anvar, accusing the administration of orchestrating a political conspiracy. Anvar's arrest, linked to an attack on a forest office, has sparked a fierce political battle.

The major opposition party questioned the need for such a swift arrest, carried out by a large police contingent near Anvar's residence, describing it as political retaliation by the CPl(M). The Congress insists that protesters should not be equated with criminals.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the government of shielding individuals who vandalized the state assembly while targeting those raising significant issues. With Anvar's arrest, a message is being sent to those opposing the Vijayan administration, he argued. The Congress has condemned the amendments to the Forest Rights Act and demanded action against frequent man-animal conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)