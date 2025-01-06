Zelenskiy Calls for U.S. Support to Secure Peace with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed the critical need for U.S. security assurances to conclude Russia's ongoing war against his country. He revealed intentions to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump promptly after the upcoming inauguration.

During a recent interview with U.S. podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelenskiy shared concerns regarding Trump's impending return to the White House, both for its potential to negotiate peace and the possible repercussions of a swift settlement. The Ukrainian leader has been vocal about the essential role the United States must play in providing security and countering any Russian escalation.

Zelenskiy underlined the importance of Ukraine's NATO membership, suggesting that a ceasefire absent substantial security guarantees merely delays further aggression from Russia. He stressed that U.S. support remains pivotal, especially with Ukraine battling substantial losses in the Donbas region, to ensure diplomatic strategies include a robust European voice and deter Putin's ambitions.

