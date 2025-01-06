Left Menu

BJP Alleges Major Scandal in Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' Renovation

The BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of involvement in a significant scandal, citing a CAG report. The report highlights alleged overspending on Kejriwal's residence renovation and excessive advertisement expenses by the AAP government. With upcoming elections, these allegations are poised to influence public opinion and political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled accusations of corruption against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, citing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The party claims a 'big scam' in the renovation of Kejriwal's official residence, which initially estimated at Rs 7.61 crore, ballooned to Rs 33.66 crore.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleges that the AAP government spent exorbitantly on advertisements rather than program implementations, labeling Kejriwal as 'advertisement baba.' The CAG report questions the tendering process and consultant selection, raising transparency concerns.

With Delhi's Assembly elections approaching, the BJP aims to make this issue central to the political narrative, asserting that the public will hold Kejriwal accountable. AAP, however, has yet to respond to these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

