Slovakia-Ukrainian Talks Canceled Amid Tensions

A planned meeting between Slovak officials and Ukraine, along with the European Commission, was canceled as Ukrainian representatives opted out. Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico accused Ukraine of harming Slovakia over a gas transit deal lapse, threatening to halt electricity and aid to Ukraine.

Updated: 06-01-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:09 IST
A crucial meeting slated for Tuesday between Slovak officials, Ukrainian counterparts, and the European Commission has been called off. The cancellation was confirmed by the Slovak government office on Monday, attributing it to the absence of Ukrainian participation.

The Slovak authorities are actively seeking a new date for discussions. Meanwhile, tensions simmer as Slovakia's pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico voices grievances against Ukraine.

Fico alleges that Ukraine's failure to extend a gas transit deal with Russia has adversely impacted Slovakia. In retaliation, he has made threats to cease electricity flows to Ukraine and reduce aid for Ukrainian refugees.

