Trudeau Steps Down Amid Political Tumult: A New Era for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau resigns amid growing discontent and internal party strife. The abrupt exit of his finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, catalyzed his decision. Trudeau will remain PM until a new Liberal Party leader is selected. This resignation comes amid rising tension with the US and other domestic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:04 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing increasing dissatisfaction with his leadership and internal discord within his party.

Trudeau acknowledged his inability to lead the next elections, emphasizing the need to prioritize Canada's democracy over personal political battles. He intends to stay on until a new Liberal Party leader is selected.

Adding to the political upheaval, Trudeau's finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned in December due to disagreements over economic policies, further destabilizing his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

