Trudeau Steps Down Amid Political Tumult: A New Era for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing increasing dissatisfaction with his leadership and internal discord within his party.

Trudeau acknowledged his inability to lead the next elections, emphasizing the need to prioritize Canada's democracy over personal political battles. He intends to stay on until a new Liberal Party leader is selected.

Adding to the political upheaval, Trudeau's finance minister, Chrystia Freeland, resigned in December due to disagreements over economic policies, further destabilizing his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)