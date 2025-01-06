BJP Leader Faces Backlash for Controversial Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) found itself in a defensive position as it distanced itself from controversial remarks made by senior leader and Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri. His comments targeting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi have stirred backlash among political circles.

Bidhuri drew criticism for his remark that the roads in Kalkaji would be like 'Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks' and for questioning Atishi on changing her surname. Following an uproar, Bidhuri expressed regret for his inappropriate comments, which faced denunciation from both Congress and the AAP, highlighting a perceived anti-women sentiment.

Amid mounting criticism, BJP sources indicated that senior leaders have advised Bidhuri to avoid controversial personal attacks and instead focus on the issues facing the public due to the perceived failures of the AAP government. Bidhuri is no stranger to controversy, having previously faced censure for remarks made in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)