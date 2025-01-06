Trudeau's Tumultuous Decade: A Legacy Left Behind
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation after nearly a decade in power amid rising discontent and internal government turmoil. He will stay as prime minister until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen. Canada's political landscape faces substantial challenges as it nears an election.
In a shocking political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, ending nearly a decade of leadership marked by increasing voter dissatisfaction and internal strife within his government. Trudeau intends to remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.
Trudeau's decision follows significant political turbulence, highlighted by the abrupt departure of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The Liberal Party is gearing up for a leadership race before a potential spring election, as opposition parties prepare to challenge the government.
Trudeau's tenure, once celebrated for progressive policies, faced criticism for issues like rising living costs and controversial economic measures. With looming international challenges, Canada's political future remains uncertain as Trudeau exits the political spotlight.
