Trudeau's Tumultuous Decade: A Legacy Left Behind

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation after nearly a decade in power amid rising discontent and internal government turmoil. He will stay as prime minister until a new Liberal Party leader is chosen. Canada's political landscape faces substantial challenges as it nears an election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking political development, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, ending nearly a decade of leadership marked by increasing voter dissatisfaction and internal strife within his government. Trudeau intends to remain in office until the Liberal Party selects a new leader.

Trudeau's decision follows significant political turbulence, highlighted by the abrupt departure of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. The Liberal Party is gearing up for a leadership race before a potential spring election, as opposition parties prepare to challenge the government.

Trudeau's tenure, once celebrated for progressive policies, faced criticism for issues like rising living costs and controversial economic measures. With looming international challenges, Canada's political future remains uncertain as Trudeau exits the political spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

