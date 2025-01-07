Justin Trudeau Steps Down: A Political Era Ends in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resigned after nearly ten years in power, conceding to mounting internal party strife and public discontent. This announcement comes amid growing tumult within his government characterized by the sudden exit of his finance minister.

Facing voter dissatisfaction internationally, Trudeau stated that internal battles have made it clear he cannot lead in future elections. He intends to remain as interim prime minister until the Liberal Party elects a new leader. Parliament will resume in March, allowing for a leadership race.

The opposition parties plan to challenge the Liberals through a no-confidence vote, paving the path for a possible spring election. Trudeau's departure signals a significant shift in Canadian politics, as his tenure was marked by both progress and controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)