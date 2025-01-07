Owaisi Criticizes BRS Leader Amidst Formula-E Corruption Probe

Amidst an active Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) investigation into the Formula Race scandal, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi cast aspersions on BRS leader KT Rama Rao. On Monday, Owaisi remarked that irrespective of their stature, all political leaders would eventually face incarceration. "Some have yet to experience a jail cell," he candidly added.

The ongoing investigation by Telangana's ACB targets Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and ex-Minister KT Rama Rao, scrutinizing his suspected involvement in money laundering tied to the 2023 Hyderabad Formula-E race. Monday saw ACB summoning KTR for interrogation regarding the matter.

December 19 marked the enforcement of a case by Telangana ACB against BRS's working president, charging him with unauthorized foreign transactions to facilitate a Formula-E race. Concurrently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has instigated an enforcement case information report, citing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against KTR and implicated others.

Filed following ACB's registration of a First Information Report, the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report identifies KTR as the primary suspect. The document also lists senior bureaucrat Arvind Kumar and retired officer BLN Reddy as secondary and tertiary accused, respectively.

The legal action falls under the Prevention of Corruption Act's stipulations, alongside IPC clauses addressing criminal breach of trust and conspiracy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)