Left Menu

AAP vs DEO: The Controversy Over Election Integrity

Amid allegations of threatening election officers, AAP MP Sanjay Singh defends actions as accountability measures. Concerns rise over potential disruptions due to frequent political presence. Delhi BJP accuses AAP leaders of influencing elections. Opposition calls for action against AAP leaders for alleged conspiracy against electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:33 IST
AAP vs DEO: The Controversy Over Election Integrity
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The controversy surrounding the involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in New Delhi's election processes took a significant turn on Tuesday as MP Sanjay Singh stepped up to defend their actions. Singh asserted that the New Delhi District Election Officer (DEO) must be accountable to the government, emphasizing that the DEO's job is to ensure impartial electoral processes.

Singh questioned the notion of the DEO being treated like a VIP, arguing that their role should be focused on managing the elections. "Is he such a VIP that we cannot meet him? If we talk about protocol, then a District Magistrate's protocol is much lower than a Member of Parliament's," Singh remarked in an interview with ANI.

In response to the ongoing scrutiny, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC urged for action against AAP, describing their questioning of election officials as threatening. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of attempting to influence the elections through intimidation of officials, demanding accountability from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025