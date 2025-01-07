AAP vs DEO: The Controversy Over Election Integrity

The controversy surrounding the involvement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in New Delhi's election processes took a significant turn on Tuesday as MP Sanjay Singh stepped up to defend their actions. Singh asserted that the New Delhi District Election Officer (DEO) must be accountable to the government, emphasizing that the DEO's job is to ensure impartial electoral processes.

Singh questioned the notion of the DEO being treated like a VIP, arguing that their role should be focused on managing the elections. "Is he such a VIP that we cannot meet him? If we talk about protocol, then a District Magistrate's protocol is much lower than a Member of Parliament's," Singh remarked in an interview with ANI.

In response to the ongoing scrutiny, Shiv Sena's Shaina NC urged for action against AAP, describing their questioning of election officials as threatening. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused AAP of attempting to influence the elections through intimidation of officials, demanding accountability from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's team.

