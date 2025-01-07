CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam Steps Down Amid Regulatory Changes

Rostin Behnam, chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has announced his decision to step down as President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration. Behnam's departure on January 20 sets the stage for potential changes in regulatory policies aligned with Trump's deregulatory agenda, as federal regulators undergo a transition.

Behnam, appointed as a commissioner in 2017 and later made permanent chairman in 2021, impacted the crypto industry significantly. Under his leadership, the CFTC imposed one of the largest corporate penalties against Binance for anti-money laundering violations. Despite this, he highlighted the need for further regulation, emphasizing the gaps in U.S. oversight of digital assets.

Meanwhile, Behnam voiced concerns about the rise in election-related betting after a court ruled in favor of event contract marketplace Kalshi. With a focus on evolving markets, the CFTC recently introduced guidelines for carbon credit derivatives, reinforcing confidence in emerging trading areas. Behnam underscored the blurring lines between legal and illegal activities as technology and market demand evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)