BJP and AAP Spar Over Delhi CM Residence Allotment

The BJP has dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's assertions regarding the withdrawal of her official residence, terming them 'lies'. The property allotment was withdrawn for two reasons: Atishi's failure to take possession within the specified timeframe and an ongoing CBI/ED investigation.

The AAP had earlier accused the BJP-led central government of revoking the allotment unjustly. Atishi, co-speaking at a press conference with senior AAP leaders, stated that losing her official residence would not hinder her efforts toward the advancement of Delhi's residents.

Countering the allegations, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT head, maintained that Atishi's claims were baseless, citing her continued possession of another official residence and alternative accommodations being offered to her.

