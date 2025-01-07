BJP and AAP Spar Over Delhi CM Residence Allotment
The BJP refuted Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claims about her residence being taken away. They cited two reasons for the allotment withdrawal: her failure to take possession on time and ongoing CBI/ED investigations. The AAP alleged political motives behind the BJP's actions.
The BJP has dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's assertions regarding the withdrawal of her official residence, terming them 'lies'. The property allotment was withdrawn for two reasons: Atishi's failure to take possession within the specified timeframe and an ongoing CBI/ED investigation.
The AAP had earlier accused the BJP-led central government of revoking the allotment unjustly. Atishi, co-speaking at a press conference with senior AAP leaders, stated that losing her official residence would not hinder her efforts toward the advancement of Delhi's residents.
Countering the allegations, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT head, maintained that Atishi's claims were baseless, citing her continued possession of another official residence and alternative accommodations being offered to her.
(With inputs from agencies.)
