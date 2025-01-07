Left Menu

BJP and AAP Spar Over Delhi CM Residence Allotment

The BJP refuted Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's claims about her residence being taken away. They cited two reasons for the allotment withdrawal: her failure to take possession on time and ongoing CBI/ED investigations. The AAP alleged political motives behind the BJP's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:18 IST
BJP and AAP Spar Over Delhi CM Residence Allotment
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has dismissed Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's assertions regarding the withdrawal of her official residence, terming them 'lies'. The property allotment was withdrawn for two reasons: Atishi's failure to take possession within the specified timeframe and an ongoing CBI/ED investigation.

The AAP had earlier accused the BJP-led central government of revoking the allotment unjustly. Atishi, co-speaking at a press conference with senior AAP leaders, stated that losing her official residence would not hinder her efforts toward the advancement of Delhi's residents.

Countering the allegations, Amit Malviya, BJP's IT head, maintained that Atishi's claims were baseless, citing her continued possession of another official residence and alternative accommodations being offered to her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025