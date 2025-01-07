Kejriwal Defends Atishi Amid CM Residence Controversy
Arvind Kejriwal voiced support for CM Atishi following allegations about her being ousted from the official residence. Atishi claims the BJP-led Centre is obstructing her efforts by expelling her again. However, PWD refutes her claims, citing unoccupied residences. The situation unfolds amid ongoing CBI and CAG audits.
In a political flashpoint, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal stepped forward on Tuesday to back Chief Minister Atishi amidst the escalating controversy surrounding her official residence. Kejriwal accused the BJP of dirty politics, alleging their efforts stem from an impending electoral defeat in Delhi. In a social media post, Kejriwal remarked that BJP's actions display sheer frustration as they work to undermine Atishi.
Earlier, Atishi expressed her grievances during a press conference, stating the BJP-led central government evicted her for the second time in mere months. She relayed that the eviction coincides with the upcoming assembly elections announcement, adding that such moves won't deter her resolve to serve Delhi's citizens. She pledged to reside with community members if necessary to continue her work.
Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) contradicted Atishi's claims, asserting she failed to take possession of the designated residence despite multiple offers and reminders. The Department mentioned ongoing audits and inquiries into residence renovations by various agencies, including the CAG and CBI, further complicating the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
