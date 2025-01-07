Greenland in the Trump Spotlight: A Quest for Control

Donald Trump Jr., eldest son of the U.S. President-elect, arrived in Nuuk, Greenland's capital, for a private visit, reigniting controversy over U.S. interest in the island. This visit follows President-elect Trump's renewed statements about American control over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

During his visit, Trump Jr. emphasized their role as tourists despite his father's earlier statements on the strategic necessity of Greenland joining the United States. The island, rich in natural resources, plays a crucial role in American military strategy, but its officials have firmly rejected any notions of sale.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede reiterated the island's pursuit of independence, and relations with Denmark appear strained. U.S. interest has also sparked debate within Greenland, with locals like Aaja Chemnitz rejecting Trump's geopolitical ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)