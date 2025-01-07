Left Menu

Trump's Sentencing Appeal: A Last-Minute Legal Standoff

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is appealing a New York appellate court ruling, aiming to halt his sentencing related to hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Despite arguing judicial overreach and presidential immunity, Trump's legal maneuvers have thus far been unsuccessful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:39 IST
Trump's Sentencing Appeal: A Last-Minute Legal Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking intervention from a New York appellate court to stop his upcoming sentencing linked to criminal charges surrounding hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump argues the ruling hampers his transition back to the presidency.

A New York appellate judge will hear arguments on the case, focusing on Trump's contention that sentencing should be delayed while appealing previous court decisions upholding his conviction. The case involves 34 felony counts of falsifying records, tied to a $130,000 payment aimed at ensuring Daniels' silence before the 2016 election.

Trump, the first U.S. president ever convicted of a crime, faces an unconditional discharge if convicted, as the judge seeks a non-punitive sentence. Trump's lawyers argue for presidential immunity during the transition period, but have yet to overturn the verdict deemed a vital adherence to the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025