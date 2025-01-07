Trump's Sentencing Appeal: A Last-Minute Legal Standoff
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is appealing a New York appellate court ruling, aiming to halt his sentencing related to hush money paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Despite arguing judicial overreach and presidential immunity, Trump's legal maneuvers have thus far been unsuccessful.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking intervention from a New York appellate court to stop his upcoming sentencing linked to criminal charges surrounding hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump argues the ruling hampers his transition back to the presidency.
A New York appellate judge will hear arguments on the case, focusing on Trump's contention that sentencing should be delayed while appealing previous court decisions upholding his conviction. The case involves 34 felony counts of falsifying records, tied to a $130,000 payment aimed at ensuring Daniels' silence before the 2016 election.
Trump, the first U.S. president ever convicted of a crime, faces an unconditional discharge if convicted, as the judge seeks a non-punitive sentence. Trump's lawyers argue for presidential immunity during the transition period, but have yet to overturn the verdict deemed a vital adherence to the rule of law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
