Delhi Elections Heat Up: BJP Confident of Capturing Assembly from AAP

BJP candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa is optimistic about forming a "double-engine" government in Delhi, claiming infrastructural improvements like clean water and roads. Both BJP and Congress criticize AAP's unfulfilled promises. BJP leader Panda emphasizes a need for a "conflict-free" government. Delhi elections take place on February 5, with results on February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 22:45 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Rajouri Garden Assembly seat Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Delhi intensifies as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Rajouri Garden Assembly seat, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, expresses strong confidence in clinching a victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Sirsa promises the formation of a "double-engine" government and stresses infrastructural improvements, including clean drinking water and well-constructed roads, if the BJP wins.

Meanwhile, Sirsa faces incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Dhanwati Chandela. The opposition parties are actively voicing the dissatisfaction of Delhi's residents with the current AAP administration's performance. Delhi Congress President Devendra Yadav critiques the "unfulfilled" promises of the AAP government and appeals to voters to support the Congress party for change.

Additionally, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda highlights the necessity for a "conflict-free" government in Delhi, citing the electorate's weariness of false promises by the AAP over the past decade. Panda indicates the BJP's readiness, urging citizens to grant BJP an opportunity to foster the same progress seen elsewhere in India. As Delhi readies for the polls on February 5, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect.

