Rift in NCP: Allegations of Defection Engineering Stir Political Arena

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, alleges Ajit Pawar-led NCP is trying to poach leaders from Sharad Pawar's NCP faction by promising Union cabinet positions. Both parties deny allegations amid tension. Accusations surface amid speculation about a potential reunification of the factions to pressure BJP ally JD(U).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 15:32 IST
Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a startling revelation on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is attempting to orchestrate defections within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction. Raut claimed that Union cabinet positions were being promised to leaders as an incentive to switch allegiances.

The controversy was fueled further when NCP leader Amol Mitkari suggested that several Lok Sabha members from the Sharad Pawar faction are in communication with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad, NCP (SP) MLA, accused State NCP Chief Sunil Tatkare of encouraging MPs to abandon leaders Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, an allegation Tatkare strongly denies.

Despite the turmoil, Tatkare dismisses these claims as desperate attempts by the rival faction to rally its demoralized members post their electoral defeat. Speculation about potential reunification of the NCP factions is believed to exert pressure on BJP ally JD(U), indicating the ongoing political maneuvers in Maharashtra's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

