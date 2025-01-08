Left Menu

Mizoram Elections: Voter Rolls and Political Controversies

Mizoram's election commission released the final voter list for upcoming elections to 544 village councils in nine districts. Women voters outnumber men. The Zoram People's Movement cut terms of councils, sparking controversy. A legal challenge has been filed against the decision.

Updated: 08-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:51 IST
The Mizoram state election commission has published the final voter list for the upcoming elections in 544 village councils across nine districts, excluding some autonomous regions. The polls are scheduled for February, with over 4.37 lakh voters set to participate, including a notable majority of female voters.

Aizawl district leads in voter numbers at almost 62,000, while Lunglei has the most village councils. South Mizoram's Hnahthial district records the lowest voter turnout. Notably absent are voters from the three autonomous district councils of Lawngtlai and Siaha.

The reduced council terms, introduced by the Zoram People's Movement, aim to improve fund management but have faced opposition. The All Mizoram Village Councils Association has taken the issue to court, indicating ongoing political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

