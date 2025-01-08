India and Maldives Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Past Tensions

India has reiterated its commitment to bolstering the Maldives' defence capabilities, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in productive discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon. The dialogue, centered around maritime security in the Indian Ocean, aims to revitalize the nations' partnership.

Amidst past strains, the meeting highlighted India's historical role as the Maldives' 'First Responder' and saw notable progress in mutual cooperation. The exchange of expertise and resources was emphasized, showcasing India's strategic 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

With Maumoon's visit to Goa and Mumbai, these talks further exemplify the deepening of bilateral defence and security ties in the region, strengthening the longstanding alliance between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)