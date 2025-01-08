Left Menu

India and Maldives Forge Stronger Defence Ties Amid Past Tensions

India has expressed its readiness to support the Maldives in enhancing defence capabilities during discussions between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian counterpart Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon. The talks focused on strengthening maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean, promising to invigorate bilateral relations after past geopolitical tensions.

Updated: 08-01-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has reiterated its commitment to bolstering the Maldives' defence capabilities, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in productive discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mohammed Ghassan Maumoon. The dialogue, centered around maritime security in the Indian Ocean, aims to revitalize the nations' partnership.

Amidst past strains, the meeting highlighted India's historical role as the Maldives' 'First Responder' and saw notable progress in mutual cooperation. The exchange of expertise and resources was emphasized, showcasing India's strategic 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

With Maumoon's visit to Goa and Mumbai, these talks further exemplify the deepening of bilateral defence and security ties in the region, strengthening the longstanding alliance between the two countries.

