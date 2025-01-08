Left Menu

Prominent Leaders Join Congress, Indicating Political Shift

Professor Sandeep Singh and PDP leader Sohit Sharma have joined the Congress party, highlighting a shift in political allegiances in Jammu. Their move signals a perceived need for a unifying force, with Congress portrayed as essential for national interest and secularism, according to JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:41 IST
Prominent Leaders Join Congress, Indicating Political Shift
J-K Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Jammu University's Professor Sandeep Singh and senior People's Democratic Party leader Sohit Sharma have switched allegiances to join the Congress party. This change was marked publicly on Wednesday, symbolizing a potential shift in the political landscape of the Jammu region.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra welcomed the new members, highlighting the growing sentiment among educated and grassroots citizens that Congress is the singular democratic and secular force capable of championing justice for all societal segments. Karra emphasized the enduring conflict between secular and communal ideologies, noting that Congress represents the former.

Karra criticized the absence of a viable alternative to Congress on a national level, claiming it is imperative for maintaining political stability. He argued that current political dynamics are detrimental to national interest, with party priorities overshadowing statehood matters. Professor Singh and Sharma echoed these concerns, citing Congress's commitment to Indian values and leadership under Karra as crucial factors in their decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025