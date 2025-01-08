Prominent Leaders Join Congress, Indicating Political Shift

In a significant political development, Jammu University's Professor Sandeep Singh and senior People's Democratic Party leader Sohit Sharma have switched allegiances to join the Congress party. This change was marked publicly on Wednesday, symbolizing a potential shift in the political landscape of the Jammu region.

JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra welcomed the new members, highlighting the growing sentiment among educated and grassroots citizens that Congress is the singular democratic and secular force capable of championing justice for all societal segments. Karra emphasized the enduring conflict between secular and communal ideologies, noting that Congress represents the former.

Karra criticized the absence of a viable alternative to Congress on a national level, claiming it is imperative for maintaining political stability. He argued that current political dynamics are detrimental to national interest, with party priorities overshadowing statehood matters. Professor Singh and Sharma echoed these concerns, citing Congress's commitment to Indian values and leadership under Karra as crucial factors in their decision.

