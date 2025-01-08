Left Menu

Shift in Jammu Politics: Influential Leaders Join Congress

Dr Sandeep Singh and Sohit Sharma have joined the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, signifying a growing support among the educated class for the party. This transition highlights a shift in political dynamics as the Congress emerges as a uniting force, countering divisive narratives in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Dr Sandeep Singh and Sohit Sharma have joined the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, a move hailed by the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra.

Karra emphasized that this shift is indicative of a broader change in the mindset of Jammu's educated populace, who now see the Congress as the only secular and democratic force capable of delivering justice.

Amidst recent elections, many in Jammu have grown disenchanted with emotionally manipulative narratives, gravitating instead to Congress's promise of inclusivity and constitutional adherence. Further, Karra anticipates more like-minded individuals to align with the Congress's commitment to secularism and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

