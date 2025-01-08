Shift in Jammu Politics: Influential Leaders Join Congress

In a significant political development, Dr Sandeep Singh and Sohit Sharma have joined the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, a move hailed by the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra.

Karra emphasized that this shift is indicative of a broader change in the mindset of Jammu's educated populace, who now see the Congress as the only secular and democratic force capable of delivering justice.

Amidst recent elections, many in Jammu have grown disenchanted with emotionally manipulative narratives, gravitating instead to Congress's promise of inclusivity and constitutional adherence. Further, Karra anticipates more like-minded individuals to align with the Congress's commitment to secularism and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)