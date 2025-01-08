Governor Calls for Action: Ravi's Allegations of Police Atrocity
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged CM Siddaramaiah to investigate BJP MLC C T Ravi's allegations of police misconduct after an incident in Belagavi. Ravi claims human rights violations, including mistreatment during custody and being taken to multiple locations without basic needs. The High Court has since released him.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has taken a decisive step by urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to delve into BJP MLC C T Ravi's complaints of police misconduct in Belagavi, following last month's legislative session.
The allegations stem from an altercation in the Legislative Council on December 19, where Ravi allegedly used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Arrested the same day, Ravi claims police violated his human rights by transporting him to various locations overnight without rest or food.
The High Court intervened for his release, citing procedural lapses in his arrest but required him to assist with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the Governor insists on thorough examination and potential actions for Ravi's safety and rightful justice.
