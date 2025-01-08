Left Menu

Governor Calls for Action: Ravi's Allegations of Police Atrocity

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has urged CM Siddaramaiah to investigate BJP MLC C T Ravi's allegations of police misconduct after an incident in Belagavi. Ravi claims human rights violations, including mistreatment during custody and being taken to multiple locations without basic needs. The High Court has since released him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:10 IST
Governor Calls for Action: Ravi's Allegations of Police Atrocity
Thaawarchand Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has taken a decisive step by urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to delve into BJP MLC C T Ravi's complaints of police misconduct in Belagavi, following last month's legislative session.

The allegations stem from an altercation in the Legislative Council on December 19, where Ravi allegedly used derogatory language against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Arrested the same day, Ravi claims police violated his human rights by transporting him to various locations overnight without rest or food.

The High Court intervened for his release, citing procedural lapses in his arrest but required him to assist with ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the Governor insists on thorough examination and potential actions for Ravi's safety and rightful justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025