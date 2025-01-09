Romania Reruns Presidential Election Amid Chaos

Romania's political scene is set for another showdown as the ruling coalition announced a rerun of the presidential election on May 4 and May 18. This decision follows a series of controversial ballots marred by accusations of Russian interference and a subsequent annulment by the top court.

Outgoing President Klaus Iohannis will retain his role until the elections are completed. The coalition's strategy to unite around a single candidate, Crin Antonescu, aims to prevent the far-right from gaining power, although political analysts suggest this choice might still change.

The rerun comes amidst heightened tensions and public dissatisfaction with mainstream politics, underscored by the rise of ultranationalist parties securing significant seats in the parliamentary election held on December 1. Romania's critical role in supporting Ukraine against Russia further amplifies the stakes as the country braces for this pivotal electoral event.

(With inputs from agencies.)