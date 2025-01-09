Slovakia Secures Gas Supply Amidst Ukrainian Transit Halt
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that he successfully secured the country's gas supply during a visit to Moscow before Ukraine ceased gas transit from Russia in 2025. This achievement ensures domestic gas consumption without increasing prices, Fico stated in a Facebook video.
Prime Minister Robert Fico has assured Slovakia's energy stability by securing its gas supply during a recent diplomatic mission to Moscow.
Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a gas supply agreement just before Ukraine decided to stop the transit of Russian gas.
The Prime Minister confirmed the deal includes maintaining current gas prices for Slovakia's domestic consumption, a crucial step in avoiding an energy crisis.

