Slovakia Secures Gas Supply Amidst Ukrainian Transit Halt

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that he successfully secured the country's gas supply during a visit to Moscow before Ukraine ceased gas transit from Russia in 2025. This achievement ensures domestic gas consumption without increasing prices, Fico stated in a Facebook video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 00:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Robert Fico has assured Slovakia's energy stability by securing its gas supply during a recent diplomatic mission to Moscow.

Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a gas supply agreement just before Ukraine decided to stop the transit of Russian gas.

The Prime Minister confirmed the deal includes maintaining current gas prices for Slovakia's domestic consumption, a crucial step in avoiding an energy crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

