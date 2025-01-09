Left Menu

Kamala Harris Prepares for Final Diplomatic Tour as Vice President

US Vice President Kamala Harris engaged with multiple foreign leaders ahead of her upcoming international visit to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany. In discussions with leaders from Europe, the Caribbean, and Africa, she emphasized US partnerships and the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris Administration over the past four years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 06:29 IST
Kamala Harris Prepares for Final Diplomatic Tour as Vice President
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with international leaders on Wednesday, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of her final overseas trip. The discussions were aimed at strengthening partnerships before she hands over her role to Senator J D Vance.

Harris's trip will include visits to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany, where she will highlight the achievements of the Biden-Harris Administration. At military bases abroad, she intends to engage with US service members, reinforcing the United States' dedication to regional and global security.

In her calls, she reinforced alliances in Europe and the Caribbean, discussed economic progress in Central America, and focused on digital inclusion in Africa. These conversations underscored her commitment to maintaining strong international partnerships even as her vice-presidential term concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025