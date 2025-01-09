Kamala Harris Prepares for Final Diplomatic Tour as Vice President

US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with international leaders on Wednesday, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, ahead of her final overseas trip. The discussions were aimed at strengthening partnerships before she hands over her role to Senator J D Vance.

Harris's trip will include visits to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany, where she will highlight the achievements of the Biden-Harris Administration. At military bases abroad, she intends to engage with US service members, reinforcing the United States' dedication to regional and global security.

In her calls, she reinforced alliances in Europe and the Caribbean, discussed economic progress in Central America, and focused on digital inclusion in Africa. These conversations underscored her commitment to maintaining strong international partnerships even as her vice-presidential term concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)