Left Menu

Biden's Canceled Trip: Focus on LA's Wildfire Crisis

US President Joe Biden has canceled his planned visit to Italy to focus on the firefighting response to massive wildfires in Los Angeles. Over 100,000 residents have been evacuated, and five have died. The declaration of a Major Disaster for California signifies the severity of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:43 IST
Biden's Canceled Trip: Focus on LA's Wildfire Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has abruptly canceled his planned visit to Italy, a significant overseas trip, to closely monitor the response to devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. The wildfires have claimed five lives and prompted the evacuation of thousands, highlighting the severity of the crisis in California.

Initially scheduled to leave for Italy on Thursday afternoon, Biden called off the trip shortly after returning from Los Angeles. During his visit, he met his first great-grandchild and received a briefing from local fire officials, illustrating the depth of the crisis. Immediately upon returning to Washington, Biden declared a Major Disaster in California, signaling federal intervention.

The firefighting efforts in Los Angeles are intensified with substantial support from California's Governor Gavin Newsom, the Department of Defense, and local firefighting units, despite thousands being evacuated. Los Angeles officials urge residents to remain vigilant and heed warnings as the fire, unprecedented in scale and driven by extreme drought conditions, continues to threaten the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025