Biden's Canceled Trip: Focus on LA's Wildfire Crisis

US President Joe Biden has abruptly canceled his planned visit to Italy, a significant overseas trip, to closely monitor the response to devastating wildfires ravaging Los Angeles. The wildfires have claimed five lives and prompted the evacuation of thousands, highlighting the severity of the crisis in California.

Initially scheduled to leave for Italy on Thursday afternoon, Biden called off the trip shortly after returning from Los Angeles. During his visit, he met his first great-grandchild and received a briefing from local fire officials, illustrating the depth of the crisis. Immediately upon returning to Washington, Biden declared a Major Disaster in California, signaling federal intervention.

The firefighting efforts in Los Angeles are intensified with substantial support from California's Governor Gavin Newsom, the Department of Defense, and local firefighting units, despite thousands being evacuated. Los Angeles officials urge residents to remain vigilant and heed warnings as the fire, unprecedented in scale and driven by extreme drought conditions, continues to threaten the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)